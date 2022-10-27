copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-27)
Binance
2022-10-27 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,433 and $20,914 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,629, down by -0.76%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP, KLAY, and MASK, up by 30%, 29%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Google and the U.S. DOJ Resolve Issue Over BTC-e Investigation
- Kazakhstan to Test National Digital Currency on BNB Chain, Binance CEO Zhao Says
- Top 500 Ethereum Whales Hold $133,187,605 Worth SHIB Combined
- Dogecoin Skyrockets 22% as Elon Musk Visited Twitter HQ Ahead of Purchase
- Collab.Land Integrates Ronin Network into Their Command Center
- Stone Ridge Launches A Program For The Bitcoin Lightning Network
- Phishing Scammer Monkey Drainer has Pilfered as Much as $1M in Ethereum
- Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings
- SushiSwap to Create Legal Entities in Panama And Cayman Islands
- Solana Projects Reboot as Money Lost From Mango Markets Fiasco Is Recovered
- Facebook Parent Meta Misses Revenue Estimates for Metaverse Division in Q3, Expects Losses to Grow in 2023
- Norway Steps Into Metaverse With Decentraland Tax Office
- Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4759 (+1.58%)
- ETH: $1562.09 (-0.24%)
- BNB: $288.8 (-0.62%)
- XRP: $0.4718 (+1.57%)
- ADA: $0.4018 (-0.45%)
- SOL: $31.44 (+0.38%)
- DOGE: $0.08302 (+14.37%)
- MATIC: $0.9238 (-0.96%)
- DOT: $6.46 (-0.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001113 (+3.82%)
Top gainers on Binance:
