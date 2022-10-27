Binance Market Update (2022-10-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,433 and $20,914 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,629, down by -0.76%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP , KLAY , and MASK , up by 30%, 29%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: