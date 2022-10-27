copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-27)
Binance
2022-10-27 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -0.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,433 and $20,999 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,562, down by -1.50%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KLAY, DOGE, and ALCX, up by 31%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Google and the U.S. DOJ Resolve Issue Over BTC-e Investigation
- Top 500 Ethereum Whales Hold $133,187,605 Worth SHIB Combined
- Dogecoin Skyrockets 22% as Elon Musk Visited Twitter HQ Ahead of Purchase
- Collab.Land Integrates Ronin Network into Their Command Center
- Stone Ridge Launches A Program For The Bitcoin Lightning Network
- Phishing Scammer Monkey Drainer has Pilfered as Much as $1M in Ethereum
- Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings
- SushiSwap to Create Legal Entities in Panama And Cayman Islands
- Solana Projects Reboot as Money Lost From Mango Markets Fiasco Is Recovered
- Facebook Parent Meta Misses Revenue Estimates for Metaverse Division in Q3, Expects Losses to Grow in 2023
- Norway Steps Into Metaverse With Decentraland Tax Office
- Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse
- In Topsy Turvy Market Logic, Positive U.S. GDP Could Be Negative For Crypto
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4362 (-1.02%)
- ETH: $1544.76 (-1.52%)
- BNB: $287.4 (-0.86%)
- XRP: $0.4673 (-0.26%)
- ADA: $0.3986 (-2.28%)
- SOL: $31.29 (-0.54%)
- DOGE: $0.07773 (+14.48%)
- MATIC: $0.9188 (-3.80%)
- DOT: $6.43 (-0.92%)
- SHIB: $0.00001084 (+2.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
