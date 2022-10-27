copy link
Crypto Platform Team Finance Suffers $14.5M Exploit
Parikshit Mishra - CoinDesk
2022-10-27 11:53
Crypto liquidity provider Team Finance suffered a $14.5 million exploit, the firm said on Thursday.
The platform has paused all activities in the wake of the exploit, it said in a tweet.
Team Finance joins a slew of crypto firms that have exploited recently, which includes exchange Mango Finance that suffered a $114 million exploit earlier this month.
$14.5M USD of tokens were exploited through the audited v2 to v3 migration function.We have temporarily paused all activity through team finance until we are certain this exploit has been remedied. All funds currently on Team Finance are not at further risk of this exploit.— Team Finance (@TeamFinance_) October 27, 2022
