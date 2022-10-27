SEBA Bank Introduces Regulated Custody for Ethereum NFTs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEBA Bank Introduces Regulated Custody for Ethereum NFTs

Valeria Goncharenko - Metaverse Post
2022-10-27 10:25
Swiss bank SEBA introduces a custody service specialized in NFTs. Now, SEBA’s clients have the opportunity to deposit Ethereum-based NFT collections in their bank accounts, just like other types of digital assets. The new feature gives customers the possibility to hold valuable NFTs without having to manage private keys. The bank, on the other hand, will include the tokens in the total wealth picture of its clients.
In 2021, SEBA became one of the first Swiss banks to receive an institutional license for digital assets’ custody. Today it has become the first regulated bank to work with non-fungible tokens.
Clients can only deposit ERC-721 tokens, but most blue-chip NFTs are based on this token standard. In addition, SEBA offers support in crypto-related services, such as trading in over sixteen cryptocurrencies, crypto staking, and digital assets investment solutions.
As a licensed and FINMA-regulated Swiss bank with core competence in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, we enable all of our clients to handle traditional and digital assets securely. We have the knowledge, established processes, and above all, a custody solution that is ISAE 3402 certified and established by independent bodies. The range of services combined with the highest security standards makes SEBA Bank’s service offering unique and we are very pleased to be able to support our clients with our expertise in expanding our service by offering NFT custody.
says the Co-Head of Markets & Investment Solutions of SEBA Bank, Urs Bernegger.
Notably, the fintech bank is headquartered in Zug, the Swiss “crypto valley,” where residents can pay taxes with Bitcoin and Ethereum. The small town close to Zurich also offers business-friendly legislation and domiciles many crypto developers, lawyers, and consultants.
The post SEBA Bank introduces regulated custody for Ethereum NFTs appeared first on Metaverse Post.
View full text