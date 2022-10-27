copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-27)
2022-10-27 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 0.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,342 and $21,050 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,713, up by 0.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KLAY, MASK, and DOGE, up by 28%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Top 500 Ethereum Whales Hold $133,187,605 Worth SHIB Combined
- Dogecoin Skyrockets 22% as Elon Musk Visited Twitter HQ Ahead of Purchase
- Collab.Land Integrates Ronin Network into Their Command Center
- Stone Ridge Launches A Program For The Bitcoin Lightning Network
- Phishing Scammer Monkey Drainer has Pilfered as Much as $1M in Ethereum
- Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings
- SushiSwap to Create Legal Entities in Panama And Cayman Islands
- Solana Projects Reboot as Money Lost From Mango Markets Fiasco Is Recovered
- Facebook Parent Meta Misses Revenue Estimates for Metaverse Division in Q3, Expects Losses to Grow in 2023
- Norway Steps Into Metaverse With Decentraland Tax Office
- Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse
- In Topsy Turvy Market Logic, Positive U.S. GDP Could Be Negative For Crypto
- Bitcoin Jumps to $21K After Soft US Data, Less Hawkish BoC
- Binance Launches Native Oracle Network, Starting With BNB ChainBinance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, launched its native oracle service on Wednesday to enable smart contracts to run on real-world inputs and outputs, starting with the BNB Chain ecosystem.
- Vietnam's Prime Minister Says Country Needs to Regulate Crypto
- The Sandbox partners with PlayboyNFTs to create ‘MetaMansion’
- Crypto Exchange SushiSwap Approves Restructuring, Will Create Three Firms for DAO
- Axelar and Polygon Supernets Team Up to Provide Cross-Chain Interoperability
- Macro Problems Are Clouding Ethereum Merge Advances
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Surge on Short Squeeze
- Western Union’s Recent Trademark Filing Hints Crypto Foray
- Gaming DAO Merit Circle to Burn Nearly $170M Worth of MC TokensPlay-to-earn gaming decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Merit Circle has voted to burn nearly $170 million worth of its native MC tokens.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4818 (+0.43%)
- ETH: $1553.87 (+1.04%)
- BNB: $289.2 (-0.24%)
- XRP: $0.4744 (+2.07%)
- ADA: $0.4072 (+0.27%)
- SOL: $31.73 (+0.51%)
- DOGE: $0.07833 (+18.25%)
- MATIC: $0.934 (-2.46%)
- DOT: $6.51 (-0.91%)
- SHIB: $0.00001117 (+6.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
