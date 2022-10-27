Exchange
Top 500 Ethereum Whales Hold $133,187,605 Worth SHIB Combined

Coin Edition - Coin Edition
2022-10-27 08:48
  • Top 500 Ethereum whales hold a combined 11 trillion worth of SHIB.
  • The value of the holdings averages $133,187,605.
  • The data was collected and published by whale tracker WhaleStats.
As per the data from WhaleStats, the top 500 ETH whales hold a combined total of 11.4 trillion worth of Shiba Inu. WhaleStats, a crypto whale analyst and tracker, revealed the holdings of the top 500 ETH whales.
As per the details, SHIB ranks first in terms of holdings among the whales. The whales hold $133,187,605 worth of SHIB. Other holdings of the whales include LOCU, MKR, BIT, UNI, LINK, MOC, and BEST.
However, in terms of the analysis of the top 100 ETH whales, SHIB is currently at the fourth rank. The top 100 ETH whales hold approximately $1,365,299 worth of SHIB at the time of writing. It accounts for 5.16% of the whale portfolio.
According to these reports, the whales have generated a new interest in SHIB recently. Moreover, reportedly, anonymous whales have been dumping, transferring, and buying trillions of SHIB. One of the most recent transactions includes the transaction of a whale involving 3.3 trillion SHIB.
As per the details from Whale Alert, the whale moved the SHIB to another wallet, and currently has zero SHIB sitting in its wallet. However, the exact nature of the transaction is still unknown.
The crypto market regained $1 trillion yesterday. Major coins have displayed single-digit and double-digit gains. Memecoins including DOGE and SHIB have gained 18% and 10% in the last 24 hours, respectively. DOGE has been particularly rising in anticipation of the Twitter-Elon Musk deal closing by this Friday.
SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001141 at the time of writing, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.
The post Top 500 Ethereum Whales Hold $133,187,605 Worth SHIB Combined appeared first on Coin Edition.
