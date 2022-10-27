Collab.Land Integrates Ronin Network into Their Command Center

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Collab.Land had integrated the Ronin Network into their command center. Collab.Land is a platform designed to serve tokenized communities. Thanks to the integration, Collab.Land now allows any Discord to token-grant channel access based on Ronin asset ownership. This will allow a new layer of community, safety, and exclusive experiences, Axie Infinity added.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain, where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.