Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings

Anthonia Isichei - CryptoPotato
2022-10-27 05:04
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, experienced a decline in revenue in part due to reduced spending in cryptocurrency advertising as a result of the ongoing bear market.
A slowdown in crypto ads is yet another contraction in the digital asset space brought on by the year-long bear market.

Crypto Winter Contributed to Google’s Missed Earnings

The third-quarter 2022 financial results published on Tuesday (October 25, 2022) showed that while Google’s advertising revenue was $54.4 billion, compared to $53.1 billion in 2021, YouTube ads fell to $7.07 billion from $7.20 billion the previous year. Revenue ad growth slumped to 6%, compared to 41% recorded in 2021, the lowest ever since 2013, as noted by CNBC.
According to Philip Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, a reduction in crypto ad spending was partly responsible for the company’s Q3 2022 performance.
“In the third quarter, we did see a pullback in spend by some advertisers in certain areas in search. For example in financial services, we saw a pullback in the insurance, loan, mortgage, and crypto subcategories.”
Meanwhile, Google’s statement that a crypto advert lull contributed to a shortfall in revenue is perhaps a testament to the increase in prominence of the industry. This is considering the fact that Google once banned cryptocurrency-related adverts in 2018. In June 2021, the search engine giant lifted the ban, which took effect in August of the same year.
The latest development comes shortly after Google partnered with major crypto exchange Coinbase to accept crypto payment for cloud services.

Increased Scrutiny on Crypto Promotions

Apart from the bear market causing a decline in crypto advertising, the crypto promotional space has also come under pressure from regulators. From the UK to Singapore, regulators have read the riot act against crypto promotional activities.
Such is the extent of these measures that it has even affected such companies looking to display their logos in sporting events like Formula 1. Recent races in France and Singapore have seen firms unable to display their brand images on the race track.
Crypto influencers have also come under scrutiny in places like the United States and India. Authorities in India are looking into crypto ads put out by social media personalities in the country. A report from back in the summer stated that influencers were behind over 90% of the misleading crypto adverts on the internet in India.
The post Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text