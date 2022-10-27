SushiSwap to Create Legal Entities in Panama And Cayman Islands

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SushiSwap to Create Legal Entities in Panama And Cayman Islands

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-10-27 02:45
With regulators displaying greater interest in cryptocurrency, SushiSwap and other DAOs are gearing up to improve their legal structures to avoid unnecessary penalties or lawsuits.
On October 26, Sushiswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) with yield farming capabilities, decided to adopt a legal structure through three entities based in the Cayman Islands and Panama.
According to Sushiswap’s statement, they have already hired legal counsel to advise the planning and execution of SushiDAO’s legal structure and organize the legal framework for the entity and its products.
Sushiwap’s Proposal

How Will Each Foundation Operate?

The Cayman Islands Foundation (DAO Foundation) will manage SushiDAO IRL through a governance board that will have the “flexibility to manage the governance process on the Sushi blockchain” in order to facilitate off-chain activities.
In addition, the new Foundation will be in charge of other essential tasks such as managing the treasury, grants, the on-chain governance process, and facilitating proposals and voting activities.
The “Panama Foundation” administers the existing protocol, including AMM/order book, Kashi, and staking-related contracts, as well as providing assistance to service providers.
Finally, a new corporation called “Panamanian Corporation” will be in charge of the protocol’s operations related to the GUI layer (Front-end).
This corporation will function as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Panamanian Foundation, helping service providers to develop and maintain the GUI layer of the protocol.”

The SushiSwap Community Reacts

Although the proposal has already been approved and the team behind SushiSwap is working towards its implementation, the magnitude of the changes has sparked much controversy among Sushiswap enthusiasts, with some users questioning if the protocol is making the right decision in establishing its domicile between the Cayman Islands and Panama, as when regulatory issues arise they must be prepared to comply with its regulatory framework. As an example, Hamletmachine said:
“IMO any Head Chef must embody this core ethos, and let that lead any legal discussions/outcomes. It is not acceptable for us to restrict these open source tools from any human who wishes to use them, period. Otherwise just go build on Amazon AWS, apply for a money transmitter license & call it a day.”
Nickjrishwain, for his part, indicated that because of its nature, the proposal. However, even though having a legal structure seems to be a solid recommendation, it could affect the protocol’s operation in the long term.
Another user under the nick of Neiltbe, who is apparently part of the team that created the proposal, responded to the community’s concerns by stating that they had proposed using a foundation and corporation in Panama for the following reasons:
“(1) The nature of the protocol/GUI layer, (2) Panamanian foundations are non-commercial in nature and do not have beneficial owners and, as such, are ideally suited for deploying the protocol, (3) Sushi is taking in account FATF VASP guidance and the structure has been designed to avoid engaging in VASP activity where applicable, (4) the corporate formation process results in two entities that can separately house the protocol and GUI layers, which reduces the need to form additional entities and (5) there is no corporate level tax on these entities.”
The post SushiSwap to Create Legal Entities in Panama And Cayman Islands appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text