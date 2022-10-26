DOGE Soars as Musk Twitter Deal Nears Completion

Popular meme coin DOGE was up nearly 16% over the past 24 hours as billionaire entrepreneur and DOGE enthusiast Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter neared.

The Tesla founder's $44 million deal is supposed to close Friday.

Musk has been a major supporter of DOGE, which has become a proxy for sentiment about him. The entrepreneur's statements about the token have also consistently influenced its price.

DOGE was most recently trading at slightly over 7 cents. It had been languishing below 6 cents for much of the past six weeks. A year ago, DOGE was trading at 25 cents.