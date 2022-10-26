Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse

SNEAK PEEK

The metaverse was updated with the happenings of Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) second-quarter earnings call.

The earnings call was produced via the no-code metaverse creation tool GMetri and are accessible from any device.

Organizing more immersive events that investors can attend in real time as avatars may start with this, according to the business.

The events of Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) second-quarter results call were posted on the metaverse. Reliance became the first Indian company to connect with its stakeholders using this medium as a result of the announcement.

The no-code metaverse development platform GMetri was used to create the earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (including a smartphone), according to sources cited by PTI.

It can be accessed without the usage of AR or VR headgear. With Group Joint CFO V Srikanth (who covers consolidated financials and a business summary) and the President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., the metaverse content includes about an hour of results analysis (RJIL) Kiran Thomas is in charge of Jio Platforms and Digital Services, Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy at RJIL, is in charge of Jio Digital Services – Financials, and Gaurav Jain is in charge of Reliance Retail Limited’s Strategy and Business Development.

This might be the company’s first step toward hosting more immersive events that investors can attend in real time as avatars and perhaps even get a closer look at how the business is run. In the metaverse so far this year, Indians have hosted a wedding; elsewhere, the digital ecosystem is being used to host events, art shows, and even concerts. For its cognitive city NEOM, Saudi Arabia is already on track to develop a metaverse twin that will offer in-depth knowledge about the workings of the smart city.

Additionally, this year’s Reliance Industries annual general meeting (AGM), which took place on August 29, featured a 3D interactive experience zone.

KFC is creating its virtual eating establishment to draw in more customers online, and Dubai already has a restaurant that serves meals in the metaverse.

A special section of Mukesh Ambani’s quotes from his roles as chairman and managing director may be found in the RIL metaverse. The metaverse is an online environment designed to immerse users in the online experience, mostly through virtual reality and augmented reality (VR, AR), while also allowing them to communicate digitally.

The post Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse appeared first on Today NFT News.