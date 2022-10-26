Binance Market Update (2022-10-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 2.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,985 and $21,050 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,786, up by 2.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ILV , DOGE , and VIB , up by 23%, 14%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: