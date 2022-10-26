copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-26)
Binance
2022-10-26 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 5.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,718 and $21,050 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,878, up by 5.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ILV, OP, and SUSHI, up by 31%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Jumps to $21K After Soft US Data, Less Hawkish BoC
- Binance Launches Native Oracle Network, Starting With BNB ChainBinance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, launched its native oracle service on Wednesday to enable smart contracts to run on real-world inputs and outputs, starting with the BNB Chain ecosystem.
- Vietnam's Prime Minister Says Country Needs to Regulate Crypto
- Crypto Exchange SushiSwap Approves Restructuring, Will Create Three Firms for DAO
- Axelar and Polygon Supernets Team Up to Provide Cross-Chain Interoperability
- Macro Problems Are Clouding Ethereum Merge Advances
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Surge on Short Squeeze
- Western Union’s Recent Trademark Filing Hints Crypto Foray
- Gaming DAO Merit Circle to Burn Nearly $170M Worth of MC TokensPlay-to-earn gaming decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Merit Circle has voted to burn nearly $170 million worth of its native MC tokens.
- Almost 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto in Retirement Funds: Survey
- Binance NFT’s Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt
- Crypto Stocks Soar as Bitcoin Rallies to Retake $20K
- Reddit NFTs Challenge Bored Apes on OpenSea with Trade Surge
- Binance’s Changpeng Zhao Says He Will Continue To Financially Back Musk’s Twitter Buyout Deal: Bloomberg
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4608 (+2.06%)
- ETH: $1569.18 (+11.46%)
- BNB: $289.8 (+3.13%)
- XRP: $0.4685 (+2.52%)
- ADA: $0.4078 (+8.95%)
- SOL: $31.44 (+5.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06795 (+11.07%)
- MATIC: $0.955 (+4.16%)
- DOT: $6.47 (+4.86%)
- TRX: $0.06316 (+1.95%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ILV/BUSD (+31%)
- OP/BUSD (+18%)
- SUSHI/BUSD (+15%)
