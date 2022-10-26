Binance Market Update (2022-10-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 5.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,718 and $21,050 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,878, up by 5.63%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ILV , OP , and SUSHI , up by 31%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: