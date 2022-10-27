‘Ill-Timed” ProShares Bitcoin ETF Plunges Over 70%

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

‘Ill-Timed” ProShares Bitcoin ETF Plunges Over 70%

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-10-27 07:14
As per the data compiled from Morningstar Direct for FT, the Bitcoin Strategy fund (BITO) launched in October 2021 by ProShares lost money on an “unprecedented scale.”
The ETF has attracted consistent inflows throughout the past year, with only two withdrawals. However, data suggested net inflows of $1.8 billion in its debut year, while its current assets were recorded at $624 million, meaning a 70% drop in the fund’s equity price.

Down 70%

Jeffrey Ptak, chief rating officer at Morningstar Research Services, stated,
“We’ve seen funds nosedive right out of the gate in this manner, but rarely do they attract so much in assets so soon after launching like [this] did.”
BITO was designed to track the price of Bitcoin and marked a crucial step in the history of the flagship crypto-asset. The fund is expected to have lost $1.2 billion of investors’ money, according to MorningStar’s calculation, thereby making it by far the biggest debut loser.

Biggest Debut Loser

BITO managed to attract more than $1 billion in assets in its first two days of trading. Its launch was heralded among the most successful in the history of the ETF industry. However, its debut is often considered ill-timed by many industry prognosticators.
Nate Geraci, president of an advisory firm, ‘The ETF Store,’ also echoed a similar sentiment on BITO, citing that the launch “nearly perfectly” coincided with Bitcoin topping out.
“BITO is one of the most ill-timed ETF launches in history, with its debut nearly perfectly coinciding with the price of spot Bitcoin topping out. The upside of that extremely poor timing is that the Bitcoin futures curve flattened out, minimizing the negative impact of rolling contracts every month.”
Geraci does not believe BITO’s performance gap with the spot BTC price could narrow down in the coming months. BITO is a bitcoin futures ETF. While the retail investors call for a spot ETF, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to pay heed to the matter.
Meanwhile, asset manager Grayscale is currently battling with the commission to bring the first exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund to the US market. The company has garnered widespread support from important industry players.
The post ‘Ill-Timed” ProShares Bitcoin ETF Plunges Over 70% appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text