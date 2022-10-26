First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Surge on Short Squeeze

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Surge on Short Squeeze

Lyllah Ledesma, Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2022-10-26 12:32
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) witnessed large gains over the last 24 hours as a short squeeze took place. Bitcoin was up 6% on the day and ether was up 15%, according to CoinDesk data.
The crypto market saw the largest short liquidations (bets against price rises) since July 2021, with traders taking huge losses as the price moved upward.
Crypto exchange FTX recorded $745 million worth of short liquidations for all coins over the last 24 hours, according to data from coinalyze. There was a total of $908 million short liquidations across all exchanges over the last 24 hours.
Prices will most likely jump again, according to Laurent Kssis, crypto trading adviser at CEC Capital. “Maybe not as solid as this one though,” he said. “But between these exchanges it will inevitably push BTC up and the rest of the crypto market.”
Bitcoin-tracked futures saw $468.6 million in short liquidations, according to data from coinalyze.
The price of bitcoin was hovering at around t$20,700 at the time of writing. This is the first time bitcoin has traded above $20,000 since the first week of October. Ether was recently trading at around $1,550.
“I still remain bearish in the short term, as we still need to have more visibility on signs that indicate that inflation is cooling down,” said Pablo Jodar, a crypto analyst at GenTwo, a digital-asset management firm.
“After yesterday’s Alphabet earnings release, futures are already down,” he said. “I won’t be surprised if bitcoin goes down back to $19,000 in the following days.”
In traditional markets, Nasdaq futures fell more than 1.5% after disappointing quarterly earnings reports from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, and S&P 500 futures were down about 0.8%.

CoinDesk Market Index

Biggest Gainers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
EnzymeMLN+8.1%DeFi
AaveAAVE+7.67%DeFi
Immutable XIMX+5.0%Culture & Entertainment

Biggest Losers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
Ribbon FinanceRBN-6.53%DeFi
ChilizCHZ-4.7%Culture & Entertainment
My Neighbor AliceALICE-3.54%Culture & Entertainment
Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of the digital asset market subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements.
View full text