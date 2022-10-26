Gaming DAO Merit Circle to Burn Nearly $170M Worth of MC Tokens

Play-to-earn gaming decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Merit Circle has voted to burn nearly $170 million worth of its native MC tokens.

The burn will see 200 million MC token taken out of circulation, out of MC's total supply of 1 billion tokens. The proposal received overwhelming support from the community, with 99.7% voting in favour.

At press time, MC was trading at $0.84, up nearly 24% on the day.

Merit Circle offers play-to-earn gamers "scholarships", whereby gamers, often in developing countries, borrow the non-fungible token (NFT) that acts as an entrance fee for the game. In exchange, the player has to send back a cut of the in-game earnings.

Earlier this year, Merit Circle DAO, an entity with no central leadership, had voted to terminate its relationship with its peer Yield Guild Games.