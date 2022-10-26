Binance Market Update (2022-10-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 7.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,240 and $20,787 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,687, up by 7.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV , OP , and ILV , up by 23%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: