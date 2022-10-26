copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-26)
Binance
2022-10-26 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 7.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,240 and $20,787 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,687, up by 7.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV, OP, and ILV, up by 23%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Almost 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto in Retirement Funds: Survey
- The Tech Giant Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee
- Crypto Stocks Soar as Bitcoin Rallies to Retake $20K
- Reddit NFTs Challenge Bored Apes on OpenSea with Trade Surge
- Binance’s Changpeng Zhao Says He Will Continue To Financially Back Musk’s Twitter Buyout Deal: Bloomberg
- Compound Pauses YFI, ZRX, BAT and MKR Supply to Protect Against Potential Exploits
- UK Lawmakers Vote to Recognize Crypto As Regulated Financial InstrumentsLawmakers in the U.K. voted in favor of recognizing crypto assets as regulated financial instruments and products in the country on Tuesday.
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows of $5M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $5 million last week, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.
- Why Bitcoin Has Been Highly Correlated With Fiat
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Remain in Tight Price Range
- EU Stablecoin Caps Could Lighten or Get Tougher, French Official Warns
- Polygon's MATIC Eyes $1 Level After Recent Breakout: Chart Analysts
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4695 (+3.60%)
- ETH: $1537 (+14.35%)
- BNB: $289.8 (+6.23%)
- XRP: $0.4645 (+3.82%)
- ADA: $0.4057 (+13.17%)
- SOL: $31.54 (+11.53%)
- DOGE: $0.06624 (+10.60%)
- MATIC: $0.9571 (+8.15%)
- DOT: $6.57 (+10.42%)
- TRX: $0.06301 (+2.61%)
Top gainers on Binance:
