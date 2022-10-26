Jack Dorsey’s Block Hires Former Argo Technology Chief Hothi For Bitcoin Mining

As the payment processor attempts to build its Bitcoin mining and wallet hardware arms, Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. continues to employ crypto startups.

Perry Hothi, the former chief technical officer at Argo Blockchain, is Block’s most recent employee. He will join to assist in the growth of the company’s Bitcoin mining segment, according to Bloomberg, citing persons familiar with the situation.

Block, formerly known as Square, has just posted jobs on LinkedIn for heads of Bitcoin mining policy, communications, and partnerships. According to a job posting for a test hub lead, the business also intends to construct a test hub to fine-tune ASIC mining gear and software.

Hothi will assist the new business on projects ranging from constructing a Bitcoin mining gear to integrating its wallet and mining services to energy management.

Last October, Block CEO Jack Dorsey stated that the company is considering developing a Bitcoin mining system based on bespoke silicon and open source for consumers and companies globally. According to Thomas Templeton, the general manager for hardware, the company decided to follow through with the idea in January.