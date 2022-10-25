Sui Foundation Runs Developer Grants Up To $100,000 And SUI Token Rewards

The Move L1 Sui Foundation has announced the launch of a developer grants program, which will grant grants to qualified on-chain developers from $10,000 to $100,000, with the ability to receive add SUI token rewards.

On October 25, Sui Blockchain launched its official website and launched the app open and developer funding program with the aim of accelerating web3 adoption through Sui and awarding program funds to developers help build the decentralized future.

Three words: Developer Grant Program! Learn more from the @SuiFoundation and get working on your application!#Suinami https://t.co/RtWEUVrHnG — Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 25, 2022

Sui Foundation grants vary in size and currency depending on the quality of the application and the opportunity. Grants will range from $10,000-100,000, with the possibility of an additional SUI token reward.

Suggested Themes + Apps

Recently, the Sui community is seeing an increase in the number of participants and besides, Aptos, the Layer 1 blockchain, just conducted an airdrop before the community launch. This led users to expect another airdrop from Sui Network.

However, the project developers confirmed the answer is that there will not be any airdrops from the network. Therefore, this can be a great opportunity for developers to have the opportunity to own SUI tokens.