Binance Market Update (2022-10-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 5.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,240 and $20,421 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,279, up by 4.84%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV , TRIBE , and VIB , up by 24%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: