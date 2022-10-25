copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-25)
Binance
2022-10-25 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 5.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,240 and $20,421 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,279, up by 4.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SSV, TRIBE, and VIB, up by 24%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Stocks Soar as Bitcoin Rallies to Retake $20K
- Reddit NFTs Challenge Bored Apes on OpenSea with Trade Surge
- Binance’s Changpeng Zhao Says He Will Continue To Financially Back Musk’s Twitter Buyout Deal: Bloomberg
- Compound Pauses YFI, ZRX, BAT and MKR Supply to Protect Against Potential Exploits
- UK Lawmakers Vote to Recognize Crypto As Regulated Financial InstrumentsLawmakers in the U.K. voted in favor of recognizing crypto assets as regulated financial instruments and products in the country on Tuesday.
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows of $5M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $5 million last week, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.
- Why Bitcoin Has Been Highly Correlated With Fiat
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Remain in Tight Price Range
- EU Stablecoin Caps Could Lighten or Get Tougher, French Official Warns
- Polygon's MATIC Eyes $1 Level After Recent Breakout: Chart Analysts
- Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee
- CFTC Chair Behnam Says ‘Number One Accomplishment’ Is Track Record of Enforcement Actions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4294 (+2.23%)
- ETH: $1494.19 (+11.09%)
- BNB: $288.9 (+5.67%)
- XRP: $0.466 (+2.08%)
- ADA: $0.4143 (+14.96%)
- SOL: $31.56 (+11.05%)
- DOGE: $0.06379 (+7.14%)
- MATIC: $0.9293 (+3.65%)
- DOT: $6.56 (+11.38%)
- TRX: $0.06261 (+1.43%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SSV/BUSD (+24%)
- TRIBE/BUSD (+21%)
- VIB/BUSD (+18%)
