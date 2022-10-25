copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-25)
Binance
2022-10-25 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 2.59% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,223 and $19,814 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,758, up by 2.37%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include VIB, SSV, and MULTI, up by 21%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows of $5M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $5 million last week, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.
- Why Bitcoin Has Been Highly Correlated With Fiat
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Remain in Tight Price Range
- EU Stablecoin Caps Could Lighten or Get Tougher, French Official Warns
- Polygon's MATIC Eyes $1 Level After Recent Breakout: Chart Analysts
- Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee
- CFTC Chair Behnam Says ‘Number One Accomplishment’ Is Track Record of Enforcement Actions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4112 (+1.44%)
- ETH: $1407.9 (+4.93%)
- BNB: $281 (+2.89%)
- XRP: $0.4569 (+0.26%)
- ADA: $0.3742 (+4.61%)
- SOL: $29.76 (+4.64%)
- DOGE: $0.0612 (+3.41%)
- MATIC: $0.917 (+2.38%)
- DOT: $6.16 (+4.94%)
- TRX: $0.06195 (+0.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- VIB/BUSD (+21%)
- SSV/BUSD (+13%)
- MULTI/BUSD (+12%)
