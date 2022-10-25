copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-25)
Binance
2022-10-25 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,161 and $19,453 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,294, down by -0.24%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, PORTO, and DREP, up by 20%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Apple Refuses to Exempt NFTs From App Store’s 30% Fee
- CFTC Chair Behnam Says ‘Number One Accomplishment’ Is Track Record of Enforcement Actions
- 'Hyperbitcoinization' Is Coming to an Emerging Market Near You, Paxful's Ray Youssef Says
- NEAR Foundation Urges Wind-Down of USN Stablecoin, Sets Aside $40M
- Meta Downgraded by BofA to Neutral From Buy Partly on Metaverse Concerns
- PancakeSwap To Fully Integrate With Aptos Ecosystem
- Crypto-Friendly Rishi Sunak to Become UK Prime Minister Following Truss Exit
- Black Thursdays: Bitcoin's Five Worst Crashes
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3833 (+0.51%)
- ETH: $1344.02 (+0.48%)
- BNB: $272.7 (-0.47%)
- XRP: $0.4473 (-1.63%)
- ADA: $0.3584 (-0.53%)
- SOL: $28.27 (-1.22%)
- DOGE: $0.05989 (+0.64%)
- MATIC: $0.8844 (+0.29%)
- DOT: $5.94 (+1.37%)
- TRX: $0.06141 (-0.20%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- VIB/BUSD (+20%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+15%)
- DREP/BUSD (+12%)
