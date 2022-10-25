Reddit’s Collectible Avatars NFT Continue To See Trading Volume Soar

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Reddit’s Collectible Avatars NFT Continue To See Trading Volume Soar

Harold - Coincu
2022-10-25 07:34
According to data provided by Polygon and Dune Analytics, the trading volume of Reddit’s non-fungible token (NFT) avatar has exceeded $1.9 million in the last 24 hours.
The increase represents more than a third of the collection’s cumulative trading volume of $4.1 million since launch. At the same time, Reddit NFT’s daily sales also saw an all-time high of 3,780 digital collectibles changed hands.
According to data from the blockchain analytics platform Dune Analytics, Opensea’s Polygon daily sales volume has surged, and secondary market sales have surpassed $5 million over 20,375 total purchases on Monday. In the previous 24 hours, the collector Reddit NFT avatars sold for $1,951,860.
Reddit avatars are created by independent artists and minted as NFTs on the Polygon blockchain. Users can purchase such collections on Vault, Reddit’s cryptocurrency wallet. They can then be displayed as profile pictures when users create content on popular social media platforms.
Once purchased, NFTs can be bought and sold on secondary markets such as OpenSea. While some collections saw little or no bids, others had floor prices above $2,000. The highest price for a Reddit NFT is currently over $24,000 or 18 Ether (ETH).
Since its launch in July, more than 2.9 million collectible avatars have been minted. Correspondingly, the total number of Reddit NFT wallets currently stands at 2.8 million. However, the collection’s supply has not grown proportionally, with only a few thousand NFTs minted per day compared to a record daily rate of around 200,000 NFTs minted at the end of August.
Reddit originally designed this venture as a means of empowering artists to create NFT artwork and monetize their collections on NFT marketplaces. So far, the data shows that artists have earned more than $60,000 in royalties from selling NFTs on the secondary market.
View full text