Nubank Effect Helps Polygon’s MATIC Surge

Due to a combination of exceptionally optimistic fundamental and technical signs of Nubank, the price of Polygon’s MATIC might quadruple by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

MATIC jumped over 6.5% four days after Nubank, a Brazilian fintech business funded by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Softbank, said that it had chosen Polygon’s Supernets technology for its blockchain and digital token, named Nucoin.

#Polygon is taking @Nubank from #Web2 #Web3!In a strategic partnership with Polygon, Nubank is launching its own chain using #PolygonSupernets & thus its digital token Nucoin #onPolygon This move will open the gateway for 70 mn+ Nubank users to the #Web3 space pic.twitter.com/Fu06Vi7IpV — Polygon – MATIC (@0xPolygon) October 19, 2022

As a result of the rise, MATIC was trading at $0.9 on October 24, its highest level in three weeks.

MATIC daily chart. Source: CoinCu

Polygon Supernets is an enterprise-level solution that simplifies blockchain development for businesses wishing to establish their own chains. Interestingly, prior to Nubank, GameSwift used the software to establish its own blockchain.

Polygon’s native token, MATIC, which acts as a utility and staking asset within the Polygon blockchain environment, may see a similar surge in demand.