Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-10-25 00:33
South Korea’s top monetary regulator – the Financial Service Commission (FSC) – thinks cryptocurrencies and stablecoins could facilitate money-laundering activities.
As such, it will reportedly closely monitor the actions of the country’s largest crypto holders (those who own over $70,000 worth of digital assets).
  • According to a local coverage, the Financial Intelligence Unit (a division of the FSC) will oversee the transactions of South Korea’s crypto whales.
  • The regulator argued that digital currencies are highly susceptible to money laundering procedures, which is why it targeted people possessing over 100 million won (around $70,000) worth of crypto.
“The greater the proportion of single-listed virtual assets and stablecoins in virtual asset operators, the higher the risk of money laundering,” the FSC maintained.
  • The main focus of the monitoring will be on stablecoins. The watchdog outlined that such assets have become increasingly popular among broad society, and “they are more likely to be used as a means of crime.”
  • In addition, the FIU will keep an eye on consumers depositing considerable amounts of digital assets, hinting that some of those transactions could violate anti-money laundering laws:
“Based on the sum of virtual assets owned by each customer multiplied by the closing price of the virtual asset at the end of the previous quarter, it is necessary to monitor the size and fluctuations of assets.”
  • Nearly a month ago, South Korean law enforcement agents targeted tax evaders, too. They confiscated around $180 million in cryptocurrencies from local individuals and entities that bypassed taxation rules.
  • The notorious Co-Founder of Terra – Do Kwon – also had to cope with similar issues. Prosecutors alleged earlier this summer that he was transferring business gains to other countries to avoid paying taxes in his homeland.
  • The officials further accused him of gifting assets to family members as a way of tax avoidance, and they supposedly used the funds to buy apartments.
The post Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text