Cathie Wood Still Holds Bitcoin She Purchased Years Ago at $250

Michael Bellusci - CoinDesk
2022-10-24 21:10
Appearing on Peter McCormack's 'What Bitcoin Did' podcast, Cathie Wood said she purchased $100,000 worth of bitcoin (BTC) when it was trading around $250 (which would suggest sometime in 2015). She said she hasn't sold any of that initial investment, meaning her current profit on that $100,000 bet would be around $7.6 million.
Wood, whose firm is focused on innovative and disruptive investments, said that while she was able to make that personal bet on bitcoin, she couldn't do the same in the ARK funds themselves as they were and are only allowed to invest in securities.
ARK eventually was able to get bitcoin exposure via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and the ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW) currently holds about 5.9 million shares of GBTC valued at roughly $67.4 million.
Wood continues to be bullish on bitcoin, and sees the Grayscale Trust – currently selling at about a 35% discount to net asset value – as trading at a "firesale" price given the chance that at some point it will be cleared to convert into a spot ETF.
Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.
