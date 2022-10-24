copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-24)
Binance
2022-10-24 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,161 and $19,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,341, down by -0.85%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NULS, MOB, and KLAY, up by 37%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- 'Hyperbitcoinization' Is Coming to an Emerging Market Near You, Paxful's Ray Youssef Says
- NEAR Foundation Urges Wind-Down of USN Stablecoin, Sets Aside $40M
- Meta Downgraded by BofA to Neutral From Buy Partly on Metaverse Concerns
- PancakeSwap To Fully Integrate With Aptos Ecosystem
- Crypto-Friendly Rishi Sunak to Become UK Prime Minister Following Truss Exit
- Black Thursdays: Bitcoin's Five Worst Crashes
- Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH
- CZ Says Binance Is Massively Investing In DeFi
- Rapid Tech Adoption and Talents Make India a Key Player in Global Web3 Market: Study
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3755 (-1.82%)
- ETH: $1345.11 (+1.02%)
- BNB: $273.4 (-0.26%)
- XRP: $0.4564 (-1.98%)
- ADA: $0.3604 (+1.55%)
- SOL: $28.42 (-1.49%)
- DOGE: $0.05955 (-0.48%)
- MATIC: $0.8967 (+6.21%)
- DOT: $5.89 (-0.67%)
- TRX: $0.06173 (+0.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
