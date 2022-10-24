Binance Market Update (2022-10-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,161 and $19,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,341, down by -0.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NULS , MOB , and KLAY , up by 37%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: