Binance Market Update (2022-10-24)
Binance
2022-10-24 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.81% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,161 and $19,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,319, up by 0.65%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NULS, PORTO, and KLAY, up by 46%, 19%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- PancakeSwap To Fully Integrate With Aptos Ecosystem
- Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH
- CZ Says Binance Is Massively Investing In DeFi
- Rapid Tech Adoption and Talents Make India a Key Player in Global Web3 Market: Study
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.38 (-4.59%)
- ETH: $1343.14 (+2.22%)
- BNB: $273.2 (+0.89%)
- XRP: $0.4557 (-0.33%)
- ADA: $0.3582 (+1.99%)
- SOL: $28.46 (+1.79%)
- DOGE: $0.05918 (-0.24%)
- MATIC: $0.8971 (+7.45%)
- DOT: $5.87 (+0.69%)
- TRX: $0.06151 (+0.10%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- NULS/BUSD (+46%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+19%)
- KLAY/BUSD (+17%)
