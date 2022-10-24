PancakeSwap To Fully Integrate With Aptos Ecosystem

PancakeSwap announced to its community via Twitter that it will support and initiate the deployment of a fully-featured products and CAKE tokens on Aptos.

Aptos is the first blockchain which PancakeSwap will be fully integrated with, and this integration will make the CAKE token truly multichain for the first time. Additionally, Aptos and PancakeSwap users and projects will be able to enjoy all the core products of PancakeSwap such as Swap, Farm, Pools and IFO.

PancakeSwap said that it expects to launch all 4 key products no later than the end of November and has called out for cooperation with the projects in the Aptos ecosystem, including setting up APT liquidity pools and providing better liquidity for new Aptos projects working with them.