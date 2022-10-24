copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-24)
Binance
2022-10-24 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,073 and $19,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,338, up by 0.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NULS, DNT, and KLAY, up by 36%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3713 (+0.89%)
- ETH: $1337.56 (+1.96%)
- BNB: $273.9 (+1.29%)
- XRP: $0.4547 (-1.09%)
- ADA: $0.3602 (+2.42%)
- SOL: $28.63 (+0.70%)
- DOGE: $0.05951 (-0.10%)
- MATIC: $0.8816 (+6.15%)
- DOT: $5.86 (+0.17%)
- TRX: $0.06154 (+0.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
