Binance Market Update (2022-10-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,073 and $19,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,338, up by 0.79%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NULS , DNT , and KLAY , up by 36%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: