Dogechain Surge Over 300% In The Last Week

Dogechain, introduced earlier this year to provide smart contract capabilities to the Dogecoin community, has seen its trade value increase by more than 200% in the last week and more than 70% in the last 24 hours. The peak also reflects a 75% increase over a month earlier.

From $0.0004 on Friday to $0.00185 on Sunday, the DC price increased 363% in seven days to a level not seen since September.

Traffic is picking up again frens! And it looks like much more is coming with staking and veDC right around the corner pic.twitter.com/3Wpsrt54W1 — Dogechain (Giving away a Tesla) (@DogechainFamily) October 23, 2022

The increase in value is noteworthy since Dogechain (DC) had dropped 90% of its value from its all-time high at the end of August. DC had slowly fallen during the last two months, from $0.004 to $0.0004.

DC price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Dogechain, which uses wrapped DOGE as gas, launched on August 16, rocketing in value to $0.0045 on over $50 million in trading volume within two weeks. It ranked #2635th among cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap.