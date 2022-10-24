Hashed CEO Refuses To Attend Korean National Assembly Due To Excessive Tension After LUNA Collapse

Hashed CEO refused to attend the hearing before the Korean parliament due to excessive psychological stress following the demise of Terra. The fund is said to have “lost” $3.6 billion after the project collapsed.

According to Korean media reports, the CEO of VC Hashed Korea, Simon Seojoon Kim, has refused to appear as a witness in the congressional investigation into LUNA due to poor mental health.

South Korea's VC Hashed CEO Simon Seojoon Kim has refused to appear as a witness in a congressional inquiry of LUNA citing mental illness. He said that since the collapse of LUNA, he has been suffering from anxiety disorders and panic attacks. https://t.co/8RuzNHHQhX — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 24, 2022

Reportedly, the South Korean parliamentary government committee began carrying out state oversight of the Luna-Terra incident in October, in which Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO of crypto venture capital firm Hashed, has been selected as a witness in the case, and is scheduled to attend today.

“After Luna-Terra’s decline, mental stress was very high, and I am currently suffering from anxiety and panic disorder. I have been hospitalized since July 29. The tense situation has gotten significantly worse.”

Simon Seojoon Kim said in the book

Kim attached an expert opinion and a medical certificate, saying he needs emotional stability during this period.

Hashed was one of the early investors and supporters of the Terra (LUNA) project, then continued to support the plan to release the UST stablecoin for this ecosystem. In an interview with Bloomberg in August 2022, Mr. Kim Seo-joon revealed that the fund had bought up to 30 million LUNA, worth up to $ 3.6 billion by the time this coin peaked in April 2022. Hashed then staked the above LUNA to become Terra’s validator. After LUNA collapsed, the entire amount is considered to have decreased to 0.

Simon Seojoon Kim, South Korea’s most well-known cryptocurrency investor and an early backer of the ill-fated Luna token, said he hasn’t lost faith in the battered sector and plans to raise a third venture capital fund https://t.co/R8Xd7k7jlw — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) August 3, 2022

The LUNA – UST case is receiving special attention from the Korean government because of the heavy damage left to Korean investors. After more than 4 months of investigation, Korean authorities in September issued an arrest warrant for Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon, requesting the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a red wanted notice for employees. this item and threatened to destroy Do Kwon’s passport if he did not show up soon.

As for Do Kwon, he still insists that he is not on the run and is willing to cooperate with investigative agencies and the government. However, he still did not reveal his location.