Hashed CEO Refuses To Attend Korean National Assembly Due To Excessive Tension After LUNA Collapse

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hashed CEO Refuses To Attend Korean National Assembly Due To Excessive Tension After LUNA Collapse

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-24 06:28
Hashed CEO refused to attend the hearing before the Korean parliament due to excessive psychological stress following the demise of Terra. The fund is said to have “lost” $3.6 billion after the project collapsed.
According to Korean media reports, the CEO of VC Hashed Korea, Simon Seojoon Kim, has refused to appear as a witness in the congressional investigation into LUNA due to poor mental health.
South Korea's VC Hashed CEO Simon Seojoon Kim has refused to appear as a witness in a congressional inquiry of LUNA citing mental illness. He said that since the collapse of LUNA, he has been suffering from anxiety disorders and panic attacks. https://t.co/8RuzNHHQhX
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 24, 2022
Reportedly, the South Korean parliamentary government committee began carrying out state oversight of the Luna-Terra incident in October, in which Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO of crypto venture capital firm Hashed, has been selected as a witness in the case, and is scheduled to attend today.
“After Luna-Terra’s decline, mental stress was very high, and I am currently suffering from anxiety and panic disorder. I have been hospitalized since July 29. The tense situation has gotten significantly worse.”
Simon Seojoon Kim said in the book
Kim attached an expert opinion and a medical certificate, saying he needs emotional stability during this period.
Hashed was one of the early investors and supporters of the Terra (LUNA) project, then continued to support the plan to release the UST stablecoin for this ecosystem. In an interview with Bloomberg in August 2022, Mr. Kim Seo-joon revealed that the fund had bought up to 30 million LUNA, worth up to $ 3.6 billion by the time this coin peaked in April 2022. Hashed then staked the above LUNA to become Terra’s validator. After LUNA collapsed, the entire amount is considered to have decreased to 0.
Simon Seojoon Kim, South Korea’s most well-known cryptocurrency investor and an early backer of the ill-fated Luna token, said he hasn’t lost faith in the battered sector and plans to raise a third venture capital fund https://t.co/R8Xd7k7jlw
— Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) August 3, 2022
The LUNA – UST case is receiving special attention from the Korean government because of the heavy damage left to Korean investors. After more than 4 months of investigation, Korean authorities in September issued an arrest warrant for Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon, requesting the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a red wanted notice for employees. this item and threatened to destroy Do Kwon’s passport if he did not show up soon.
As for Do Kwon, he still insists that he is not on the run and is willing to cooperate with investigative agencies and the government. However, he still did not reveal his location.
View full text