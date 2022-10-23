Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH

Taylor Scott - BitCoinist
2022-10-24 05:19
Who said Azukis were dead? The legacy NFT project has had it’s quiet periods, but has found a new wind this past week catering to some of it’s most loyal and dedicated audience. Azuki whales stepped up and showed out with the projects latest auction, ‘Proof of Skate.’ Eight ‘gold skateboard’ NFTs – sold as an Azuki NFT with a physical pairing – sold at over 200 ETH each.
Let’s dive into the details around eight of the most expensive skateboards in history that were sold over the weekend.
Azukis Eight Gold Skateboard NFTs
Price tags ranged between 200 ETH and 309 ETH for the eight winning skateboards, with bidding wrapping up over the weekend through a 24 hour auction. Azukis posted a recap of the winners and shared that the skateboards would be rolling out next month:
The results of the Azuki Golden Skateboard auction are in.
After 24H+ of fierce bidding (especially in the final moments), we have our top 8 Golden Skateboard auction winners. Let’s extend our warm & heartfelt congratulations to the winners!
Thread below pic.twitter.com/SxAOjhVTVn
— Azuki (@AzukiOfficial) October 23, 2022
The boards were built through Azukis leadership team at Chiru Labs, who helped implement a physical tracking chip to make the token a “physically backed token” – or PBT. Each board carried a unique engraved emblem within a 40+ pound deck, trucks and wheels fully coated with 24K gold.
They are widely considered to be the eight most expensive skateboards in history (and the first six-figure value skateboards) with present ETH valuations pricing them between a quarter million and a half million dollars each. Top bidder ‘dingalingts’ is a large Azuki holder and a household name for NFT collectors – with a sizable previous presence in Top Shot, as his name alludes.
Azukis new collection of eight gold skateboards yielded over 1,800 ETH over the weekend over a 24 hour auction. | Source: ETH-USD on TradingView.com A Golden Opportunity?
The sale for Azukis comes at an interesting time for NFTs; a bear market has been in essentially full swing – persisting throughout much of crypto for a good portion of this calendar year, with no end in sight. Yet, big name blue chip NFT projects have consistently held their strength, and Azukis is seemingly no exception. It also comes at a time when non-blue chip NFTs are gaining interest across non-Ethereum blockchains, including the likes of Solana, Avalanche, Cardano, Hedera, and more.
It’s another timely example of how valuable building such a dedicated audience can be. NFT collections continue to show a strength of being the ‘future of communities’ in some capacity, and Azukis ability to drive such substantial investments from such a niche audience in the big picture deserves its respect.
Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice. This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
View full text