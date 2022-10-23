Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Has Risen By 3.4%

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty rose roughly 3.4% last week.

The rise was minor compared to the 13% increase earlier this month.

For every 2016 blocks, the mining difficulty is automatically adjusted, which happens around every two weeks. The challenge is ensuring that transactions proceed at a consistent rate regardless of how high or low the network hash rate is at any particular time.

This month, the Bitcoin mining hash rate reached an all-time high of 266 EH/s. As of Sunday, the network hash rate was around 261.35 EH/s.

BTC Mining Difficulty on 23/10/2022

According to Coin Metrics data, miners have generated roughly $420 million in revenue thus far this month.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $19,367.

BTC daily chart. Source: CoinCu