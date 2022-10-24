Robinhood Is Hiring Sanctions Investigators To Expand Its Offerings

Brokerage software Robinhood is expanding its finance crimes compliance section by adding sanctions investigators.

The appointments might be tied to compliance for self-custody wallets, which the business will formally release in the coming months. Robinhood Wallet, a standalone software in beta on the Apple App Store, allows users to trade and shift cryptocurrency without incurring network costs.

The role needs two or more years of expertise investigating financial crimes and one or more years researching cryptocurrency transactions. While not essential, Chainalysis experience is preferred, according to the posting.

Given its previous struggles in this area, it’s not unexpected that the company is trying to expand its compliance staff with an emphasis on crypto. New York finance regulators penalized Robinhood Crypto $30 million earlier this year.

Robinhood unveiled plans for a Web3-centric wallet earlier this year. Last month, the company announced a strategic cooperation with Circle Financial.