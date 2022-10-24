The hacker who used TempleDAO‘s decentralized-finance (DeFi) protocol exploit last week has transferred all of the ill-gotten gains to Tornado Cash over the course of the previous 24 hours.

TempleDAO Exploiter Transfers Over $2.5 Million In Ether To Tornado Cash

It is a price manipulation issue. The miMATIC market uses CurvePoolOracle for price feed, which is manipulated to borrow funds from the market https://t.co/kDv10Zp2nz @market_xyz @QuickswapDEX @QiDaoProtocol https://t.co/muXdhubeJD pic.twitter.com/l5uWb5ynQQ — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) October 24, 2022

One of the many platforms compromised in a single day last week, in what is now expected to be the worst month ever for cryptocurrency hacks, was Temple DAO, which enables its users to earn dividends on their crypto assets.

TempleDAO Exploiter by the blockchain scanning software Etherscan

TempleDAO Exploiter Transfers Over $2.5 Million In Ether To Tornado Cash

The cash were transferred over the weekend to wallet address 0x2b63d4a3b2db8acbb2671ea7b16993077f1db5a0, according to addresses linked to the exploiter identified as the “TempleDAO Exploiter” by the blockchain scanning software Etherscan.

Those monies were transferred to Tornado Cash on Sunday night at Asian time in lots of 100 ethers each. Data indicates that the attacker was ultimately successful in moving 1,921 ether across 21 separate transactions. That ether is worth more than $2.5 million at the current pricing.

By severing the on-chain connection between a source address and a destination address, Tornado Cash, which has received official approval in the United States, improves transaction anonymity. This enables hackers and exploiters to conceal their addresses while withdrawing money obtained illegally.

The attack’s primary cause, according to blockchain security firm BlockSec, was “insufficient access to control to the migrateStake function” on TempleDAO-related smart contracts, the company claimed last week.