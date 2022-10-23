Binance Market Update (2022-10-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,073 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,506, up by 1.67%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KLAY , GAS , and OP , up by 36%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: