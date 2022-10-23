copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-23)
Binance
2022-10-23 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,073 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,506, up by 1.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KLAY, GAS, and OP, up by 36%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4196 (+3.95%)
- ETH: $1331.63 (+1.33%)
- BNB: $274.1 (+1.52%)
- XRP: $0.4656 (+0.41%)
- ADA: $0.3547 (+1.40%)
- SOL: $28.84 (+3.63%)
- DOGE: $0.05989 (+0.69%)
- MATIC: $0.844 (+1.26%)
- DOT: $5.92 (+1.54%)
- TRX: $0.06166 (-0.27%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text