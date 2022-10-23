copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-23)
Binance
2022-10-23 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,073 and $19,249 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,194, down by -0.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GAS, KLAY, and NULS, up by 20%, 18%, and 12%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4898 (+6.14%)
- ETH: $1313.98 (-0.23%)
- BNB: $270.6 (+0.30%)
- XRP: $0.4572 (-1.87%)
- ADA: $0.3512 (+0.31%)
- SOL: $27.95 (-0.18%)
- DOGE: $0.05933 (-0.44%)
- MATIC: $0.8348 (+0.28%)
- DOT: $5.82 (-0.34%)
- TRX: $0.06145 (-0.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
