Binance Market Update (2022-10-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,135 and $19,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,187, up by 0.16%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DF , APT , and NULS , up by 73%, 35%, and 23%, respectively.

Market movers: