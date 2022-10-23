copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-23)
Binance
2022-10-23 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,135 and $19,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,187, up by 0.16%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DF, APT, and NULS, up by 73%, 35%, and 23%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3485 (-0.70%)
- ETH: $1311.84 (+0.85%)
- BNB: $270.3 (+0.30%)
- XRP: $0.4597 (-0.02%)
- ADA: $0.3517 (+0.89%)
- SOL: $28.4 (+1.97%)
- DOGE: $0.05957 (+0.35%)
- MATIC: $0.83 (+1.24%)
- DOT: $5.84 (+0.34%)
- TRX: $0.06144 (-0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
