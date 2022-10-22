Binance Market Update (2022-10-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,114 and $19,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,186, down by -0.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MLN , DF , and NULS , up by 76%, 68%, and 46%, respectively.

Market movers: