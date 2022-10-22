copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-22)
Binance
2022-10-22 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,114 and $19,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,186, down by -0.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MLN, DF, and NULS, up by 76%, 68%, and 46%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.327 (-1.07%)
- ETH: $1314.22 (+0.71%)
- BNB: $270 (-0.26%)
- XRP: $0.4638 (+2.27%)
- ADA: $0.3499 (+0.46%)
- SOL: $27.82 (-1.49%)
- DOGE: $0.05948 (+0.30%)
- MATIC: $0.8337 (+1.20%)
- DOT: $5.84 (-0.51%)
- TRX: $0.06182 (+0.23%)
Top gainers on Binance:
