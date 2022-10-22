copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-22)
Binance
2022-10-22 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 1.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,089 and $19,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,237, up by 0.31%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DF, MLN, and BIFI, up by 94%, 85%, and 26%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3475 (+1.58%)
- ETH: $1317 (+1.42%)
- BNB: $269.7 (-0.04%)
- XRP: $0.4661 (+4.06%)
- ADA: $0.3501 (+1.98%)
- SOL: $28 (+1.52%)
- DOGE: $0.05958 (+1.07%)
- MATIC: $0.8327 (+3.02%)
- DOT: $5.84 (-0.17%)
- TRX: $0.06165 (-0.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
