Binance Market Update (2022-10-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 1.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,089 and $19,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,237, up by 0.31%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DF , MLN , and BIFI , up by 94%, 85%, and 26%, respectively.

Market movers: