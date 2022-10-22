copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-22)
Binance
2022-10-22 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 1.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,660 and $19,250 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,158, up by 0.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MLN, ALCX, and SYS, up by 126%, 34%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Market Remains Silent
- Wall Street Analyst ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Bitcoin Miners Owing to Bear Market Woes
- Bitcoin's Slump Could Continue as Goldman Sees Several More Quarters of Dollar Strength
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin and Ether Stay Stable in Chaotic Week in Markets
- Interpol Starts Its Own Police Metaverse
- Messaging App Telegram to Auction Usernames on TON Blockchain
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3679 (+5.21%)
- ETH: $1300.97 (+1.80%)
- BNB: $269.5 (+1.24%)
- XRP: $0.4598 (+4.64%)
- ADA: $0.3486 (+4.09%)
- SOL: $27.85 (+1.27%)
- DOGE: $0.05936 (+2.34%)
- MATIC: $0.8205 (+2.83%)
- DOT: $5.82 (+0.69%)
- TRX: $0.06155 (+1.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
