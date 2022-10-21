Core Scientific Again Raises Bitcoin Mining Hosting Rates

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Core Scientific Again Raises Bitcoin Mining Hosting Rates

Eliza Gkritsi - CoinDesk
2022-10-21 21:00
The world's largest bitcoin miner, Core Scientific (CORZ), raised its rates for hosting other companies' machines to just under 10 cents per kilowatt hour, two sources familiar with the matter told CoinDesk.
It's the latest price hike for Core Scientific which had previously raised its rates by 20%-25% in recent months alongside soaring energy costs. With the price of bitcoin stubbornly hanging around in the $20,000 area, the boosted costs make it even more difficult for miners to break even.
Hosting is a service that data centers provide to crypto miners so that customers can store their mining rigs and mine digital assets for a fee without having to build the infrastructure themselves. Core Scientific has both a hosting and mining business, with 22.5 exahash/second (EH/s) of its own and others' computing power in its data centers across the U.S. The company is actually losing money of late on hosting operations, according to its most recent earnings report.
A Core Scientific spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics, but said that "increased power costs are passed through" to customers ... While the cost of power has been on the rise, we do expect power costs to decline again in the future, which would be reflected in our future rates."
"All units outside of the [Bitmain Antminer] S19 XP [go] into negative gross margin territory," at above $0.09 kilowatt hour, said Ethan Vera, chief operating officer at mining services firm Luxor Technologies. "If hashprice [the value of 1 terahash/second of computing power per day] trends down we expect it to hit some resistance points as the high cost operators and low-efficiency miners turn off," he added.
Analyst Chris Brendler at investment bank DA Davidson downgraded the CORZ from buy to neutral in a note earlier today, saying it was a tough decision given it is the "best-in-class in many ways." However. the miner is at a "significantly more stressed liquidity position than expected" and its hosting business is under stress due to unhedged power and "uneconomic hosting contracts," Brendler wrote.
Cheap hosting has become next to impossible to find in the U.S. as electricity prices have increased significantly along with the price of natural gas. Meanwhile, miners in Europe have either powered off or are moving to the northern parts of the continent in search of cheap power to stay afloat.
View full text