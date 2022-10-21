copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-21)
Binance
2022-10-21 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,660 and $19,250 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,196, up by 0.69%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include QNT, BICO, and KLAY, up by 21%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Market Remains Silent
- Wall Street Analyst ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Bitcoin Miners Owing to Bear Market Woes
- Bitcoin's Slump Could Continue as Goldman Sees Several More Quarters of Dollar Strength
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin and Ether Stay Stable in Chaotic Week in Markets
- Interpol Starts Its Own Police Metaverse
- Messaging App Telegram to Auction Usernames on TON Blockchain
- Crypto Market Up Despite Bearish Sentiment
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3488 (-0.63%)
- ETH: $1303.63 (+1.52%)
- BNB: $270.5 (+0.60%)
- XRP: $0.4529 (+3.38%)
- ADA: $0.3482 (+1.87%)
- SOL: $28.21 (-0.25%)
- DOGE: $0.05925 (-1.00%)
- MATIC: $0.823 (+0.65%)
- DOT: $5.86 (-1.84%)
- TRX: $0.06167 (-1.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
