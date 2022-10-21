Binance Market Update (2022-10-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,660 and $19,250 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,196, up by 0.69%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include QNT , BICO , and KLAY , up by 21%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: