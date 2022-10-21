Over $1.8B in Royalties Have Been Paid Out To Ethereum-Based NFT Creators: Galaxy Digital

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Over $1.8B in Royalties Have Been Paid Out To Ethereum-Based NFT Creators: Galaxy Digital

Cameron Thompson - CoinDesk
2022-10-21 18:28
More than $1.8 billion in royalties have been paid to creators of Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) collections thus far, according to a report published by crypto firm Galaxy Digital on Friday.
The report also highlighted that within the last year, average royalties on OpenSea have increased from 3% to 6%. This is notable, considering OpenSea remains the largest NFT marketplace by trading volume, according to DappRadar.
Galaxy Digital also reported that 10 names hold 27% of the total royalty payment market share. Yuga Labs, the creator of the blue-chip Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, has earned the most in royalties, with over $147 million in payouts to date.
According to data from Dune analytics cited in the report, Nike, which acquired digital collectibles startup RTFKT, made $91.6 million in consolidated NFT royalties in comparison. Other real-world brands, like Gucci, Adidas, Nickelodeon, McLaren and others that have successfully integrated NFTs into their business models, have made some money off NFT royalties, though the number is far lower when compared to the creator royalties of top Web3-native entities like Art Blocks, The Sandbox, Doodles, World of Women and more.
Whether platforms should require resale royalties is an ongoing conversation, as some have moved to allow artists to elect their own royalty allocations. In August, NFT marketplace X2Y2 shifted to an optional royalty payment structure for buyers, and last week, leading Solana-based NFT platform Magic Eden followed in its footsteps, leaving the number of royalty payments up to collectors.
“NFT royalties are a relatively new phenomenon when compared to the age of the NFT space itself,” the report said, noting that legacy brands with NFT collections stand to lose the most from loose royalty structures.
“Apart from individual creators, major brands like Nike, Gucci, and Adidas also stand to lose tens of millions of dollars in potential revenue if royalties are no longer enforced. We expect these massive legacy institutions and marquee creators to fight hard to preserve their royalty-driven revenue streams from Ethereum-based NFT collections.”
View full text