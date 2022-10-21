copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-21)
Binance
2022-10-21 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,660 and $19,255 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,179, down by -0.35%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LTO, PHA, and KLAY, up by 14%, 13%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Market Remains Silent
- Wall Street Analyst ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Bitcoin Miners Owing to Bear Market Woes
- Bitcoin's Slump Could Continue as Goldman Sees Several More Quarters of Dollar Strength
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin and Ether Stay Stable in Chaotic Week in Markets
- Interpol Starts Its Own Police Metaverse
- Messaging App Telegram to Auction Usernames on TON Blockchain
- Crypto Market Up Despite Bearish Sentiment
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3149 (-4.83%)
- ETH: $1297.45 (-0.11%)
- BNB: $269.9 (-0.92%)
- XRP: $0.4481 (-2.73%)
- ADA: $0.3436 (-2.61%)
- SOL: $27.58 (-5.32%)
- DOGE: $0.05901 (-1.47%)
- MATIC: $0.8081 (-4.24%)
- DOT: $5.87 (-4.08%)
- TRX: $0.06171 (-1.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text