Wall Street Analyst ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Bitcoin Miners Owing to Bear Market Woes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Wall Street Analyst ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Bitcoin Miners Owing to Bear Market Woes

Aoyon Ashraf - CoinDesk
2022-10-21 13:35
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) and Argo Blockchain (ARBK) were downgraded from buy to neutral by Wall Street investment bank DA Davison as crypto winter continues to weigh heavily on the profitability of the miners, analyst Chris Brendler wrote in a note Friday.
“Persistent inflation and rising pessimism around interest rates have pushed back the eagerly-anticipated Fed pivot and it's now clear that less advantaged miners are already starting to run out of time,” Brendler wrote. Brendler added that he is still positive on bitcoin’s long-term potential but he is “pulling the plug” for now on the miners as higher power costs, increasing network competition and debt burdens have further strained profitability and liquidity.
Previously, Brendler was optimistic about the miners as he predicted that lower bitcoin prices and higher costs would weed out the competition and lower the network hashrate. However, that didn’t play out as both network difficulty and hashrate are now near all-time highs.
The ongoing bear market has been particularly tough on the bitcoin mining sector, which saw the shares of publicly traded bitcoin miners fall more than 70% this year, on average, according to FactSet data. Most recently, Argo was forced to raise $27 million to ease liquidity pressures, while one of the largest mining data center providers, Compute North, filed for bankruptcy.
Amid this backdrop, two of the largest miners, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA), are Brendler’s top picks as “as both have low-cost power, funded growth plans, and ample liquidity to capitalize on the impending shakeout.”
Brendler noted that the decision to downgrade Core Scientific wasn’t an easy one since he still sees it as “best-in-class in many ways,” echoing Barclays’ analyst who called the company a “best-in-class, leveraged play on the crypto ecosystem” earlier this month.
However, Brendler said that Core Scientific now faces “multiple acute challenges” and his recent industry checks suggest that the company has “a significantly more stressed liquidity position than expected.”
View full text