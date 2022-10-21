Interpol Starts Its Own Police Metaverse

The Interpol has launched what it calls the "first global police Metaverse, specifically designed for law enforcement worldwide." The announcement was made at the ongoing 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, India.

Its purpose will range from offering immersive training courses to law enforcement across the globe, to touring the virtual facsimile of the Interpol General Secretariat headquarters in Lyon, France, to interacting with other officers via their avatars.

Interpol is an abbreviation of "international police" for general communication purposes. The organization has reportedly issued a Red Notice for Terra creator Do Kwon, which the latter has denied.

“For many, the Metaverse seems to herald an abstract future, but the issues it raises are those that have always motivated Interpol – supporting our member countries to fight crime and making the world, virtual or not, safer for those who inhabit it,” said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock.

Interpol also announced the creation of an Expert Group on the Metaverse which will represent concerns of law enforcement on the global stage. Interpol partner, the World Economic Forum has warned that "social engineering scams, violent extremism and misinformation could be particular challenges" in the Metaverse.

“By identifying these risks from the outset, we can work with stakeholders to shape the necessary governance frameworks and cut off future criminal markets before they are fully formed,” said Madan Oberoi, Interpol's Executive Director of Technology and Innovation.