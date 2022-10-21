copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-21)
Binance
2022-10-21 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,920 and $19,348 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,978, down by -0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include VIB, LTO, and PHA, up by 23%, 16%, and 6%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Market Up Despite Bearish Sentiment
- Crypto Adoption Slowed in Last Year but Remains Above Pre-2021 Levels: Chainalysis Study
- Binance.US Hires Ex-FBI Agent as First Head of Investigations: Report
- Stealthy Crypto Hedge Fund Edge Capital Raises $66.8M for DeFi Bets
- Stablecoins Could ‘Fundamentally Alter’ Banking System, Says US FDIC Chief
- Liz Truss Steps Down as UK Prime MinisterLiz Truss has resigned as U.K. Prime Minister on Thursday after serving just six weeks in office.
- Crypto Market Cap Climbs In Q3, But Sentiment Remains Poor - Binance ResearchCrypto market capitalisation increased by 8.4% in the third quarter of 2022, although overall sentiment in the market remains poor, Binance Research said on Thursday in its latest quarterly report on the state of the market.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2491 (-7.68%)
- ETH: $1277.61 (-1.06%)
- BNB: $266.2 (-1.95%)
- XRP: $0.4393 (-4.35%)
- ADA: $0.3347 (-5.05%)
- SOL: $27.49 (-5.89%)
- DOGE: $0.05798 (-2.67%)
- MATIC: $0.7978 (-5.08%)
- DOT: $5.78 (-5.40%)
- TRX: $0.06091 (-2.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
