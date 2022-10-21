Binance Market Update (2022-10-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,920 and $19,348 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,978, down by -0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include VIB , LTO , and PHA , up by 23%, 16%, and 6%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: