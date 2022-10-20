Aptos Petra Wallet Security Bugs Detected And Fixed In Time

Aptos Petra Wallet announced that the Aptos Labs team has found a bug in Petra. Petra has confirmed and said the bug has been fixed and a new version will be released to the Google App Store soon.

In an announcement on October 21, Aptos Labs discovered an error related to account creation in Petra Wallet on October 20. It is known that this error is related to the creation of an account in an existing wallet and the mnemonic words displayed on the page may be different or incorrect.

Notice from Petra: On October 20th, the Aptos Labs team became aware of a bug on the Petra Extension. Please see a detailed synopsis below, inclusive of suggested next steps. A fix has been made and will soon be published to the Google App store. pic.twitter.com/Zi4ltyTybP — Petra (@PetraWallet) October 20, 2022

Petra also announced that the fix is ​​complete and that the “Petra V1.0.6” update will be available on the Google App Store soon.

Petra Wallet is an extension that allows you to explore Aptos in your browser. Made by Aptos Labs. With the browser extension installed, Petra allows you to interact with Web3 applications (or distributed applications) on the Aptos blockchain.

Aptos is an upcoming blockchain technology that is trying to solve what current networks lack, and the description refers to “Building the most secure and scalable Layer 1 blockchain”.

After the initial development of the network, the Aptos team released an NFT called APTOS: ZERO created for the test network to test how good the network is, and that testing will happen with the help of people use NFT casting.

Petra Wallet and Martian Wallet are the 2 main wallets that are integrated with Aptos for Aptos Zero NFT to be claimed.